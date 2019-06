Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Bel Air, Md. 7/30/15 Staff Photo by Brian Krista North Harford students/FFA members Alexa Ciboroski, 16, right, hoses down a dairy cow with Jasmine Coates, 14, and FFA advisor Nathan Glenn during opening day of the 28th Annual Harford County Farm Fair at the Harford County Equestrian Center in Bel Air on Thursday, July 30.