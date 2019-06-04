Fallston High 2019 graduates take life lessons from high school into their careers

Fallston High School graduate Miranda McFeaters, inspired by her alma mater’s faculty members, hopes to be an English teacher.

“My teachers really inspired me and made me realize I think teaching is something I love,” said the 18-year-old Fallston resident, who noted she had not considered the profession when she started high school.

McFeaters said she plans to study English at Towson University and would like to teach either literature, journalism or creative writing. She has worked on the school newspaper, The Print, since her sophomore year and was co-editor-in-chief with classmate Meghan Longo this year.

“Planning to travel across the county, state, country and world, never again will the class of 2019 all be together after May 30th,” Longo and McFeaters wrote in a front-page editorial in the senior edition of the paper given out following Fallston High’s 40th annual commencement May 30 in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air.

“This thought excites and scares us at the same time as we leave everything we know and eagerly move onto something we believe will be the catalyst of the beginning of our lives,” the editorial continued.

McFeaters, following the commencement, said she “got to step up as a leader” this year as an editor of the student newspaper. She said she would “definitely” like to teach in Harford County.

“Everyone is really a family at Fallston, and I feel like the friendships that you have here keep you connected to the community for the rest of your life,” she said.

Graduate Ethan Blanton, 17, of Fallston, said he plans to study computer science at Towson. He said he took two computer science classes at Fallston High and is interested in software programming as a career — he noted his father has worked in the computer field.

“It’s pretty great,” he said of graduating from high school. “It’s been a long four years, but it’s been a good time.”

Michael Tomko, 17, of Fallston, plans to study engineering at HCC. He said graduation is “kind of bittersweet.”

“It was a long four years, but at the same time it went by quicker than I could have imagined,” he said.

Tomko wore a gold National Honor Society stole for commencement. He said he took “a decent amount” of honors and Advanced Placement courses.

“It was a lot of intense work, so I’m hoping that it gave [me] a lot of preparation for college,” he said.

His classmate, Jason Bratcher, 17, of Baldwin, said he plans to study intelligence analysis and global and regional studies at York College in Pennsylvania.

“My hope is to come out of college and go to some sort of government job,” he said. “Department of Defense or something like that would be where I’d want to land.”

Bratcher said he is interested in history and political science, and he was looking for a college that had a national security major. He said York College offers a similar program and is overall the best fit for him.

He said some lessons he has learned at Fallston include working with others, effective communication, teamwork, and how to “find the people who are your people.”

“I think the classes are a good vehicle for the actual life lessons that you learn, working with others, communication, pushing yourself to work hard,” Bratcher said.

