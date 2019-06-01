Fallston bat boxes

Two Girl Scouts, Lily Kndsen and Sarah Kuehn, have built and installed six “bat boxes” on two buildings in the historic Edgeley Grove Farm in Fallston to give bats a place to shelter and protect their young. “Bats help with the environment in many ways, such as eating bugs — they’re also pollinators,” Sarah, 14, of Fallston, said. “They support the ecosystem,” Lily, also 14, added.