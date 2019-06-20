Edgewood man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Harford County

An Edgewood man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing last weekend during a fight.

Sylvester Prioleau Jr., 30, of the 2000 block of Hanson Road, was arrested without incident Wednesday night by Harford Sheriff’s deputies.

Prioleau allegedly stabbed Derik William Jackson, 28, of Owings Mills, after a fight Saturday night in the 500 block of Crownwood Court in Edgewood, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records as of Thursday morning.

In addition to an attempted first-degree murder charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty, Prioleau also faces charges of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and related charges stemming from Saturday night’s fight.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, where a man had arrived with a stab wound. Police also responded to Crownwood Court where the incident occurred.

The initial investigation indicated it was a targeted assault that followed a fight involving multiple individuals at the location on Crownwood Court, police said.

Darrell Jackson and his family were at a party where he had been talking to his daughter’s boyfriend, Prioleau, throughout the evening about boxing, according to charging documents.

Prioleau got upset over a disagreement with Darrell Jackson and as Jackson was leaving the party, Prioleau allegedly attacked him and said “don’t you ever talk to me like that again,” according to court records. Jackson’s son, Derik, came to his aid and the three struggled before Prioleau eventually ran off.

After the fight, Derik Jackson realized he was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital by family members.

Derik Jackson was later taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries for further treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the hospital earlier this week, according to Kyle Andersen, a public information specialist for the sheriff’s office.