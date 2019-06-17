Owings Mills man stabbed during argument in Edgewood Saturday night

A 28-year-old man from Owings Mills was stabbed in a fight Saturday night in Edgewood, police said.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 9:45 p.m. to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, where a man had arrived with a stab wound.

Family members brought Derik William Jackson to the hospital for treatment of his injuries after the incident occurred in the 500 block of Crownwood Court, police said.

Jackson was then taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for further treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators responded to the hospital and the scene of the stabbing.

The initial investigation indicated it was a targeted assault that followed a fight involving multiple individuals at the location in the 500 block of Crownwood Court, police said. Following the fight, Jackson realized he was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene.

No further details being released and anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, 410-879-7929.

Anyone with information regarding the crime who wishes to remain anonymous may report their information through http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted or by text to Metro Crime Stoppers: Text "CRIMES" (274637), begin the message "MCS," then add the information. Or, telephone Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477

Qualifying tips submitted to the tip lines that lead to a conviction may be eligible for up to $ 2,000 in rewards.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS