Police make arrest in July 4 shooting of Edgewood teen

Police have charged an 18-year-old with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Edgewood teen that occurred in the early morning hours on the Fourth of July.

Rahzir Martin Meyers, 18, is also charged with first-degree assault and five other related misdemeanors, according to online court records.

Meyers is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center, pending a bail review hearing Monday afternoon.

Khalil Lephonzo Johnson, 15, was shot around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area near Eloise Lane and Brookside Court in Edgewood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office, which has been investigating the case, announced a press conference for 2 p.m., where more details will be made available.

Police previously said they believed Johnson was a target and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

