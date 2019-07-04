Police: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting early Thursday in Edgewood

A 15-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Edgewood, the sheriff’s office said.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a shooting at 12:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Eloise Lane, said Kyle Andersen, public information specialist for the sheriff’s office.

A male suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead, Andersen said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

