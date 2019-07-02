Woman arrested, charged with murder in Edgewood fatal fire on May 9

A resident of the Edgewood home where three people died in a fire May 9 has been charged with murder and arson, according to court records.

Bobbie Sue Hodge, 60, whose address listed in court documents is the same as the site of the fatal fire, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree arson, according to online court records. Police say Hodge is homeless.

She was arrested Monday after a nearly two-month investigation by the State Fire Marshal, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. She was taken to the Harford County Detention Center.

The fire marshal’s office and sheriff’s office will hold a joint news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Bel Air to discuss the arrest.

The fire in the three-story house in the 1800 block of Simons Court, that was set up for nine people to live in, was reported around 2:30 a.m.

Ernest Milton Lee, 57, Kimberly Ann Shupe, 47, and Dionne Dominique Hill, 32, died in the fire.

Two other people were injured — one was a woman with burns to more than 70 percent of her body and the other injured person was released from Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Investigators determined Hodge, “who is also an occupant” of the townhouse allegedly “did intentionally ignite a fire within the second-floor living room,” according to charging documents.

In the days before the fire, Hodge allegedly made multiple threats to burn the home and on the night of the fire, she was allegedly seen leaving the second-floor living room at the time of the fire, according to charging documents.

During a recorded interview, one of the deceased residents of the home made a phone call saying that Hodge had set a fire in the townhouse, charging documents show.

Throughout the investigation, according to charging documents, Hodge’s statements before and after the fire were inconsistent.

After the blaze, state fire officials said they were investigating whether the home was being operated as an “illegal boarding house.”

When six or more unrelated people are living together in one house, the house has to comply with state fire codes, according to the fire marshal. That may include a smoke detector in every bedroom or a certain number of ways to escape.

Fire officials inspected six properties managed by the same manager of the Simons Court home, Jeffrey Augustus Luck, and discovered multiple fire code violations.

He was issued violation notices for homes at 1846 Grempler Way, 1848 and 1854 Elise Lane, 1947 and 1845 Brookside Drive and 1459 Charlestown Drive, fire officials said.

