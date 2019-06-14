Harford offering free bus rides on ‘Dump the Pump’ day June 20

Harford County’s bus transportation system will offer free rides on all of its fixed routes Thursday, celebrating national “Dump the Pump” day.

Organized by the American Public Transportation Association, “Dump the Pump” is an annual event to promote the convenience and cost-savings of pubic transit options, according to a news release from Harford County government. The APTA says the average consumer can save about $847 per month, or more than $10,000 per year, by switching from cars to public transportation.

During weekdays, Harford Transit LINK operates six fixed routes with 12 buses countywide and into Cecil County. It also connects with Amtrak in Aberdeen, MTA/MARC trains, MTA commuter buses and regional Greyhound buses, which then connect with main terminals in Baltimore and interstate travel, according to the news release.

Key service areas for LINK include Harford Community College, the Mary Risteau State Office Building, Upper Chesapeake and Harford Memorial hospitals, Perryman Peninsula and Riverside business communities, Aberdeen Train Station, Harford Mall, the Constant Friendship shopping area, Edgewater Village Shopping Center and Beard’s Hill Shopping Plaza.

Harford Transit LINK is also connected to two free apps that can be downloaded to mobile devices from Google Play or Apple’s App Store.

RouteShout 2.0 displays bus routes and schedules, and lets riders track buses in real time. Once downloaded, users should choose “Harford County Transportation Services” from the menu to view Harford Transit LINK routes.

The Token Transit app eliminates the need to carry exact fare or a bus pass. After downloading, users can buy single-use or 12-ride passes on their smartphones, then activate the online passes to show the bus driver before boarding. Customers can also text the word “Token” to 41411 or visit www.tokentransit.com/app and choose Harford Transit LINK from the menu.

More information about Harford Transit LINK and Dump the Pump day is available by calling 410-612-1620 or visiting www.harfordtransitlink.org.