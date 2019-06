Aberdeen's Nazje Norton makes a drive to the hoop with Edgewood's Kamiyah Guy giving chase during a girls basketball 3A north region sectional final at Aberdeen High School.

Aberdeen's Stephanie Jones gets off a shot with Edgewood's Tameea McKisset defending during a girls basketball 3A north region sectional final at Aberdeen High School on Saturday.

Aberdeen and Edgewood were in action during a girls basketball 3A north region sectional final at Aberdeen High School on Saturday, March 7. The Eagles won in a rout, 73-22.