Phil Grout / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Master carver Shannon Dimmig is the first Chairwoman of the Havrre de Grace Decoy Festival. Just in front of Dimmig is a large double-breasted cormorant which has won 19 "best of show" ribbons across the U.S. Havre de Grace hosted the annual Decoy Festival which attracted carvers, artists and collectors from the Mid Atlantic region.