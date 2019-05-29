Two Baltimore teens in custody in Harford, one person at-large after chase into Maryland from Pennsylvania

Two teenagers are in custody in Harford County and another person is at-large after a chase that started in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police said.

The chase began around 5 a.m. when Pennsylvania State Police followed two stolen vans wanted in connection with a burglary and theft ring in Pennsylvania, Sgt. Sean Norman of the JFK Barrack, said.

The JFK Barrack patrols Interstate 95 from the Maryland-Delaware line to the Baltimore County-City line.

Pennsylvania State Police reported the suspects stole dirt bikes from a commercial building, Maryland State Police said on their Twitter feed.

The white vans were reported stolen from Baltimore and were traveling south on Route 1 toward Maryland, state police said.

As the vans entered Maryland, they split off, creating two pursuits, Norman said.

One van headed south on Route 272 and collided with a Maryland State Police trooper on Route 222 at Craigtown Road in Perryville. The driver of that van bailed out of the vehicle and ran from police, Norman said.

He remains at large, police said. The trooper was not injured.

The other van went south on Route 276 then onto I-95, where Maryland State Police got involved near the Tydings Memorial Bridge, state police said on Twitter.

The van stopped on the side of I-95 near the Maryland House near Aberdeen and the two suspects bailed and ran into the woods, Norman said.

Both people in the van — males ages 17 and 14 from Baltimore City, are in custody, State Police said. They were taken to the North East Barrack and will be charged in Maryland as juveniles with motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and related traffic offenses.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air and North East barracks, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office have assisted with this incident.

The story will be updated.

