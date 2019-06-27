Calvary Road house fire causes $200K in damage

A fire at a house in the 2400 block of Calvary Road near Creswell caused roughly $200,000 in damage Wednesday night.

It took about 40 firefighters, primarily from the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company, about 15 minutes to control the blaze in the two-story single family home, which began around 7:11 p.m., according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire, which began in the garage, was discovered by an occupant of the home, the fire marshal’s office said. The fire marshal’s preliminary investigation revealed it was accidental.

A hot lawn mower backed up next to a couch inside the garage caused the fire, Emily Witty, a spokeswoman for the fire marshal’s office, said in an email.