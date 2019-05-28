Quick response limits damage of house fire on Calvary Road in Churchville

A fire on the front porch of a Churchville house owned by Ashley Addiction Treatment sustained about $20,000 in damage Monday.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, which is investigating the cause of the fire, said no one was home when the fire was reported around 12:22 p.m. by an off-duty firefighter and the alarm company.

Quick response from Level Volunteer Fire Company kept the fire contained to the front porch, minimizing damages to the interior of the two-story, multi-family dwelling in the 100 block of Calvary Road, the fire marshal said.

The fire alarm activated, however the spinkler system did not due to the fire being contained to the porch.