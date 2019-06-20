Teen charged in thefts, burglaries in his Edgewood neighborhood

An 18-year-old from Edgewood is charged in a series of home burglaries and car thefts in his neighborhood over a span of several days earlier this month, police said.

Irijah Hananiah Harris, 18, of the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive, is charged with four counts of first-degree burglary, five counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of fourth-degree burglary and two counts each of vandalism less than $1,000, theft $1,500 to $25,000 and theft $100 to $1,500, for a series of burglaries in June, according to online court records.

In a separate case, Harris is charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and related counts in connection with an incident in May.

He is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center on charges in both cases.

Additional charges could be pending either through the Sheriff’s Office or the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, said Kyle Andersen, a public information specialist for the Sheriff’s Office.

A lawyer for Harris was not listed in court records.

Harris has a “lengthy juvenile record,” according to notes made on a court document during a bail review hearing June 13 on the charges.

The same document includes notes that Harris was released March 15, after a year in juvenile custody, from supervised juvenile probation for an armed carjacking.

He had been set to appear in court Thursday on a theft charge, but it was dropped, according to court records.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies began investigating several residential burglaries in the areas of Harford Square and the Windsor Valley Apartments between June 6 and 11. Many of them involved homes that were left unlocked and electronics, jewelry and loose change or money was stolen. Also stolen were a dirt bike and a 2019 Ford Fiesta, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Because of the uptick in burglaries, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office increased patrols in the area, including bike patrols.

Investigators obtained a photograph of the suspect from a home security system and distributed it among law enforcement.

During a patrol in Harford Square on June 12, deputies found the stolen Ford Fiesta. While securing the vehicle and searching the area, uniformed deputies and detectives saw a male, matching the suspect description, walking in the area, according to the news release.

Deputies tried to confront the individual, later identified as Harris, and after a brief foot pursuit, detained him.

A search and seizure warrant was executed at his home and several items of evidence were found.

“This is an excellent example of proactive policing in action,” Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said in a statement. “The teamwork by all deputies involved is a testament to this office and the deputies who dedicate their career to protecting the citizens of Harford County.”

Among the burglaries and thefts Harris is charged in are incidents reported on:

May 19, 9:30 p.m., the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive, a 2016 VW Bug that was left running and unattended between 9:15 and 9:20 p.m. was gone when the driver returned.

June 6, a home in the 1500 block of Harford Square Drive was broken into through a rear sliding glass door between 4 and 5:40 p.m. and electronics and a 2006 Honda dirt bike were stolen.

June 10, someone kicked in the rear door of a home in the 1400 block of Harford Square Drive between 10:20 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. and stole several items, including jewelry and electronics.

June 11, someone entered a home in the 1500 block of Harford Square Drive through an locked door between June 10 at 11 p.m. and June 11 at 8:30 a.m. and took credit cards, electronics, cash and a 2019 Ford Fiesta.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are trying to determine if Harris is connected to any other similar cases in the area. Anyone with information, or who may be a victim of a similar crime, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.

