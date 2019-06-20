Volunteers still needed for Harford adapted bike camp 

Harford County’s popular “iCan Bike Camp” for people will differing abilities to learn is full, but organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with the five-day summer camp, which begins Monday.

No experience is necessary for volunteer spotters, who are needed to assist instructors and serve each rider on a specially adapted bike.

“We promise it will be a rewarding experience for volunteers and campers alike,” said Cindy Mumby, a spokeswoman for Harford County Government.

The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 28, at the Churchville Recreation Center, Level Building, 3023 Level Road.

The Harford camp is in its third year, developed by the nonprofit iCan Shine, and offered by Harford County’s Office of Disability Services and Department of Parks and Recreation with the support of the Local Management Board. The program uses a fleet of adapted bicycles, a specialized instructional program, and trained staff to teach individuals with disabilities how to ride a bike in a warm and encouraging environment, according to a news release from the county.

Over the course of the five-day camp, the adaptive bike is adjusted gradually to introduce more instability to challenge riders at their own pace. Every rider is instructed by trained staff and assisted by two volunteers daily. Volunteer spotters work with the same rider for all five days.

Registration for volunteers can be found on the county’s website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2232/Harford-County-Bike-Camp. For more information, please contact Rachel Harbin, Office of Disability Services at 410-638-3373 or disability@harfordcountymd.gov.