Route 7 bridge in Harford to temporarily close Monday night for BGE transformer move

BGE will be moving a large transformer from Belcamp to Fallston overnight Monday, which could cause headaches for late-night travelers along the route.

The oversized vehicle and support crew carrying the transformer will leave the Riverside Industrial Park on Brass Mill Road at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, and take the following route to BGE’s substation on Harford Road, just south of the intersection of Routes 152 and 147 in Fallston, , according to a news release from the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The convoy, which will travel at approximately 20 mph and slow to 5 mph at bridges and signaled intersection, will proceed along the following route: Southbound Brass Mill Road to northbound Route 543 (Creswell Road) to westbound Route 7 (Philadelphia Road) to northbound Route 152 (Mountain Road) to southbound Route 147 (Harford Road).

Courtesy MDOT BGE will transport a transformer from Belcamp to Fallston overnight Monday, along Routes 543, 7, 152 and 147, including a bridge closure on Route 7. Motorists should use Route 40 or I-95 to avoid the bridge closure. BGE will transport a transformer from Belcamp to Fallston overnight Monday, along Routes 543, 7, 152 and 147, including a bridge closure on Route 7. Motorists should use Route 40 or I-95 to avoid the bridge closure. (Courtesy MDOT)

Due to the combined weight of the vehicle and transformer, the State Highway Administration will temporarily close the bridge on Route 7 over Haha Branch south of Abingdon Road starting at 10 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The bridge is necessary for the transport team to install a temporary “jump bridge” designed to carry a heavier load.

Residents will be able to access homes and businesses north and south of the bridge, according to SHA.

Through travelers on Route 7 between routes 543 and 24 should use either I-95 or Route 40 as alternatives during the bridge closure.