Abingdon man charged with raping, assaulting woman in Bel Air

An Abingdon man is charged with breaking into a woman’s home in May and raping and assaulting her, police say.

Anferne Warren Thomas, 22, of the 500 block of Kirkcaldy Way is charged with first- and second-degree rape, second-degree assault, home invasion, third-degree sex offense and third-degree burglary, according to court records.

Thomas was arrested Tuesday in connection with the May 4 incident at the Bel Air woman’s apartment and was taken to Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

Early in the morning May 4, Thomas and three other people, including the woman he allegedly raped, were in the woman’s apartment in Bel Air, talking and eating, according to charging documents.

The woman went to sleep and the three others — Thomas and another man and woman — left, “leaving the victim to sleep,” the charging documents said.

The three were walking along South Main Street near the former Friendly’s restaurant when Thomas left and began walking back toward the woman’s apartment.

The woman called police around 9:30 p.m. the same day and told officers she was woken, naked and on the living room couch with Thomas allegedly on top of her, raping her, according to charging documents.

She screamed for Thomas to get off her and tried to pull at his hair, and she couldn’t move because Thomas allegedly had his hands on her shoulders to pin her down, according to charging documents. He also allegedly forced the victim to perform other sex acts.

Thomas was scheduled to appear Wednesday before District Court Judge Kerwin Miller for a bail review hearing but it was postponed until Monday.

Thomas told a public defender his family was hiring a private lawyer, but his parents, who were in court Wednesday, said they were not. So the public defender could adequately represent his client, he wanted to delay the bail review, to which Thomas agreed.

Because of the July 4 holiday Thursday and subsequent closure of state government Friday, no bail reviews will be held until Monday.

