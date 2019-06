Bel Air's third undefeated football team was the 1965 squad that went 10-0. No other football squad at the school has posted an undefeated season since.

Players and fans from Bel Air High's only three undefeated football teams in 1955, 1959 and 1965 will have a reunion at the school on Friday, Sept. 5, and will be recognized at halftime of the Bobcats' season opener with North East.

