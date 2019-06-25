Police investigating stabbing at Bel Air Middle School basketball court

A stabbing that happened on the basketball court at the Bel Air Middle School campus recently is under investigation by the Bel Air Police Department.

Officers arrived at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center at 8:25 p.m. Sunday regarding a stabbing victim.

The victim, identified as a “young adult male,” suffered a stabbing injury while on the middle school basketball courts, according to a police department news release.

The injury was not life-threatening, and police are seeking leads and suspects. Anybody who has information should contact investigator Alex Maro at 410-638-4500.

“There is no indication that the incident poses a threat to the security of the Bel Air Middle or surrounding schools,” police stated.

