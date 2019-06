Parents wait in line to pick up their children from Bel Air Elementary School in the parking at the old board of education building on Gordon Street.

Parents wait in line along Gordon Street to enter the parking lot of the old board of education building on Gordon Street to pick up their children from Bel Air Elementary School.

With a huge increase in the number of parents dropping off and picking up their children at Bel Air Elementary School this year, school leaders and local police devised a new pick-up system utilizing the old school headquarters lot to the rear of the school. The new system went into effect in mid-April.

The Aegis