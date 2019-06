Keith and Churon Ringgold, of Abingdon, were among the veteran hopefuls in line for Saturday's "House of Cards" open casting call in Bel Air. Both were selected for Season I of the show.

People of all ages lined up along Lee Street in Bel Air on Saturday morning awaiting the start of an open casting call for extra players in Season III of "House of Cards."

At least 1,000 people and probably a few more rolled through a long line snaking along streets in downtown Bel Air on Saturday hoping to land extra roles in the Netflix TV movie hit "House of Cards," as an open casting call was held at the Bel Air Reckord Armory.

Allan Vought of The Aegis