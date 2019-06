Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Bel Air, MD--August 10, 2018-This is the Maryland State BBQ Bash. The Kiss a Pig event helped raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford County. Grayson Walsh, almost 2, from Bel Air, kisses KAP (for "Kiss a Pig), a two-week -old piglet, as his grandmother Kim Snyder holds him. The pig was brought by Paul Majewski, right, from Chesapeake Shredding, one of the fundraising winners. (The owner is April Troyer.) Photos by Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun Staff