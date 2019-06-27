Bel Air Police make arrest in basketball court stabbing

Police have arrested a Baltimore man for allegedly stabbing a Bel Air resident after a verbal confrontation on a middle school basketball court Sunday.

Moniyu Brian Stokes, 22, of the 7200 block of Bridgewood Drive, has been charged with first- and second-degree assault and related charges.

He is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center awaiting a bail review Thursday afternoon. Electronic court records did not indicate whether Stokes has an attorney.

The stabbing occurred Sunday on the outdoor basketball courts that are part of a complex of athletic facilities between the middle school and Bel Air High School campuses, Bel Air Police Sgt. Henry Marchesani said.

A 22-year-old man from Bel Air, who police have not identified, had been playing basketball on the courts when he became involved in a “verbal confrontation” that led to the stabbing, Marchesani said.

Officers were called to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center at 8:25 p.m. Sunday regarding a stabbing victim.

His injuries were not life-threatening and the victim was treated and released from the hospital Sunday night, Marchesani said.