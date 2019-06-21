Kilgo takes over command of Aberdeen Proving Ground, CECOM from Taylor

Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo took over command of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and as senior commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground during a standing-room only ceremony Thursday.

Kilgo replaces Maj. Gen. Randy Taylor, who served as APG and CECOM commander for the past 26 months. He has been assigned to the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. Army commanders typically change every two years.

“This is a huge mission for this community and what they do for the Army and to build readiness,” Kilgo said before the ceremony. “And I’m excited to have the opportunity to come in here and do that.”

Kilgo and his family come from the U.S. Central Command in MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, where he oversaw the implementation and management of the global communications and computer networks.

Kilgo said he may not be out in the community as much as Taylor has been during his APG assignment, but “you’ll see me out and about.”

“The installation is part of the community. People who work here, live here, that connection is key,” Kilgo said. “The challenges in the community are the same challenges on the installation. The tighter we are together the better we are as a community as a whole.”

The Army has two purposes, to prepare for war and execute war, said Maj. Gustave F. Perna, commander of the Army Materiel Command, and execution has three tenets — shoot, move and communicate.

“I guarantee if you cannot communicate, your shooting and moving will not be going well,” Perna, who presided over the change of command, said.

That is CECOM’s job, to enable communication on the front lines, even if they’re far away from them, Perna said.

“[CECOM] operationalizes itself from Aberdeen Proving Ground and Tobyhanna Army Depot [in Pennsylvania] to forward repair capabilities to the warfighter,” he said.

Taylor exemplified what it meant to be a commander, Perna said.

“He maintained an impressive emphasis on readiness and suppliability,” he said. “They’re pushing readiness to where the warfighter is.”

Taylor’s relationships outside the gate have allowed the community to know what CECOM is and what it does, Perna said.

“They know what’s done, that it’s done right and that it will be quality, and it will get back to them when they need it,” he said. “They understand what CECOM brings to the fight.”

Kilgo brings a fresh start to the same mission as Taylor, but with a different perspective, Perna said.

When Army leaders were considering who would fill the role of CECOM commander, Kilgo’s name kept coming up, he said.

“Gen. Joseph Votel leaned over to me and said ‘trust me, [Kilgo] will take Randy Taylor’s efforts and keep moving in the same direction and get it to the next level,’” Perna said.

Votel retired in March as commander of the U.S. Central Command.

Kilgo’s reputation preceded him.

“He serves with great courage. He serves from the front but not as a single entity but as a leader of the team and he serves with great humility,” Perna said. “That’s what I kept hearing.”

Perna told Kilgo to focus on readiness, the number one priority.

“We must be ready for war and we must be ready tonight,” Perna said. “Not months after we get the call, but tonight.”

He told him to focus on output to the warfighter, “It’s the only metric I look at.”

And be accountable and hold others accountable, Perna told Kilgo.

“Challenge the status quo every day. At the end of the day, you do what you think is right and I will underwrite it. I have your back,” Perna said.

Kilgo told members of the CECOM team he is excited to work with them.

“I am delighted to join a command of such distinguished professionals and I look forward to continuing the legacy and maintaining partnerships established,” Kilgo said. “I promise I will always treat you with dignity and respect and give you my absolute best every day.”

As such, he will do three things: take care of people, accomplish the mission and have fun.

Taylor said he had three priorities during his tenure at APG: CECOM and its mission; APG security, operations and quality of life; and “doing my small part to represent the Army outside the gate, to bridge the military-civilian divide.

“That’s why my [husband] Lucas and I enjoyed engaging in the local community, to show that APG and the Army belong to everyone,” Taylor said. “Ultimately I believe our nation is stronger and more secure when citizens are connected to and involved in their military.”