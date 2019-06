Matt Button / Aegis staff / Baltimore Sun Media Group

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen talks about the importance of the technology and the potential uses with military and other industries during the official launch of the AMMP, Advanced Manufacturing, Materials, and Processes program Friday morning at the former HEAT center on Technology Drive in Aberdeen. The new AMMP Center in Aberdeen will foster new technologies designed to help U.S. manufacturers undertake large-scale additive manufacturing (3D printing) projects User Upload Caption: The new AMMP Center on Technology Drive in Aberdeen will foster new technologies designed to help U.S. manufacturers undertake large-scale additive manufacturing (3D printing) projects.