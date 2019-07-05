Two injured in Abingdon boat fire

Two people were injured and taken to area hospitals Friday after a boat fire in Abingdon, according to the Harford County fire and EMS service.

The occupied vessel was in the water near a dock off of East Baker Avenue, which runs along the shore of the Bush River.

The Abingdon Fire Company responded to the incident at 12:40 p.m., according to Jennifer Chenworth, a spokesperson for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.

One person was taken a local hospital and the other to a “regional burn center.” A cause of the fire had not yet been determined as of Friday afternoon, according to Chenworth.

