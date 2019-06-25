Aberdeen honors police officer promotions, thanks and welcomes risk and safety manager

Six Aberdeen police officers were promoted as of June 23 and were recognized last Monday by the Aberdeen City Council.

“I want to thank you for what you do for our city,” City Manager Randy Robertson said. “I want to congratulate you on a very competitive process. I wish you every success and stay safe out there.”

This was the first time the city council has recognized its officers being promoted but hopes to keep doing it, Chief Henry Trabert said.

The officers competed for their promotions, sitting before two oral boards — one internally and one externally — and taking a written test.

“It’s a job well done,” he said.

Being promoted from officer to corporal are Ryan Nelson, Travis Hart, Amos Pettit and James Bodine, and from corporal to sergeant are Robert Tice and James Evans, Trabert said.

The city also recognized Charles “Chuck” Johnson’s work as the city’s risk and safety manager for the last seven years, and welcomed Robert Hartsock, who has assumed the role.

During Johnson’s tenure, the city’s workman’s compensation has consistently gone down, Robertson said.

“We have had some phenomenal success,” he said.

A runner and a biker, Johnson “sets the standard” for other city employees.

“He talks wellness, he lives wellness,” Robertson said.

Hartsock is an Aberdeen resident who has lived in the city most of his life.

For the last 10 years he has worked in the insurance risk management arena as director of fleet operations for a commercial ambulance company, Robertson said.

The company has earned first-, second- and third-place awards from its insurance carrier while Hartsock was involved in risk management.

“That’s exactly the skill set we want,” Robertson said.

Crystal Owens was also introduced as the city’s new main street manager.

