Man robbed walking to train station in Aberdeen

A man walking on West Bel Air Avenue early Monday morning told police he was robbed by two men.

The victim, 47, told Aberdeen Police he was walking in the 200 block of West Bel Air Avenue just before 5 a.m. Monday on his way to the train station across Route 40, according to Lt. Will Reiber.

He was getting the bus at the train station, Reiber said.

While walking, two men demanded his property. When the victim was hit in the face with an unknown object, he gave both men all his cash.

One robber is described as a black man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a red Chicago Bulls hat.

The other robber was described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a blue shirt and had tattoos on his arms.

The victim was not seriously injured, Reiber said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Aberdeen Police, 410-272-2121.

