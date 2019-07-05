Aberdeen: TAPS fundraisers for military families on tap

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), a national organization that provides care for the families of America’s fallen military members, will have multiple fundraising events in the Aberdeen area in the coming months.

On Wednesday, July 10, The Greene Turtle in Aberdeen, as well as the restaurant in Perryville, will donate 20 percent of your bill to the organization, with the presentation of a flyer — printed or digital — that can be found at https://www.taps.org/fundraisers/2019/greene-turtle.

The restaurants are open from 11 a.m. to midnight.

The Greene Turtle in Aberdeen will also host a silent auction and raffle that night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to benefit TAPS. Appetizers will be provided.

The Aberdeen restaurant is located at 1113 Bears Hill Road, Suite E; the Perryville location is inside the Hollywood Casino, 1201 Chesapeake Overlook Parkway.

TAPS’s services are provided free of charge. TAPS has offered support to more than 85,000 surviving family members of our fallen military and their caregivers since 1994, according to its website.

TAPS golf outing

TAPS will also host its 12th annual golf outing at Ruggles Golf Course at Aberdeen Proving Ground on Sept. 12. This will be the golf tournament’s eighth year in Maryland. It has previously raised more than $713,000 for the organization.

A continental breakfast and buffet lunch will be served. Shotgun start at 9 a.m., with an 18 hole four-person scramble format. Prizes and awards will be presented for winning teams, putting, longest drive, and several other contests.

The cost to play is $105 per individual ($80 military/government) or $420 per foursome ($320 for military/government foursome).

There are also several corporate sponsorship opportunities. TAPS is a private 501(c)3 tax-exempt charitable corporation and contributions to the golf event are partially tax-deductible.

For more information about the golf tournament, visit http://team.taps.org/site/PageNavigator/ParsonsGolf/Home.html.

Christmas in July coming to farmer’s market

After a week off because of the Fourth of July holiday, the Aberdeen Farmer's Market will resume this Thursday, July 11, and continue every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29 at Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St.

On July 18, the market will celebrate Christmas in July.

More than 20 different vendors will be in attendance throughout the season. The Aberdeen Farmers Market is always pet friendly.

Trash permits for extra containers

Monday, July 1, marked the beginning of the City of Aberdeen’s fiscal year as it relates to trash pickup. The residential property tax covers the disposal fees associated with the weekly collection of one 64-gallon trash container provided to each residential unit as well as one bulk pick up per residential unit without any additional fees.

Residential units that exceed the amount on a regular basis must purchase a new permit or renew their existing permit if already purchased last year.

The annual fee (July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020) remains $60 per each additional waste receptacle. Fees are non-prorated.

To renew your permit, residents should come to the City Hall Finance Department and pay the renewal fee to receive a permit sticker. The sticker should be placed on the metal placard in the lower right corner. If you choose not to continue you must return the metal placard issued.

Waste that is placed in any additional receptacles without a valid placard sticker will not be picked up after Aug. 1.

Visit www.aberdeenmd.gov for more information on the additional container.

Yard waste and lawn mowing

The City of Aberdeen has been experiencing storm water drainage issues and yard waste collection difficulties with the placement of residential yard waste including material set out to be chipped by the city’s Maintenance Shop.

Some residents are placing paper bagged yard waste and chipper material in the street. As a result, the yard waste blocks storm water from entering the drainage system and could cause local flooding. Additionally, the water in the roadway is absorbed in the paper bags causing it to break down and make the load messier and heavier for crews to handle, according to the city.

The city request residents place yard waste and chipper material on the grass between the curb and sidewalk, or at the edge of their property. To learn more about storm water visit https://www.aberdeenmd.gov/stormwater-storyboard.

The city is also reminding residents to keep their lawns maintained. City Code states it is unlawful for any vegetation (other than trees) to grow taller than 12 inches. To discuss a possible violation, call Code Enforcement Officer Granruth at 410-272-2121, prompt 5.

APD lobby renovations

As of Monday, July 1, the Aberdeen Police Department lobby, communication and records section is closed for approximately four to six weeks for renovations. During this time, the police department will not be accepting walk-in complainants or safe exchanges.

Normal emergency operations will continue uninterrupted and residents are urged to continue to call 911 for emergencies.For non-emergencies and administrative services (property, impounds, reports, etc.), call 410-272-2121.