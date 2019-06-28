Aberdeen: No farmer’s market next week

Because of the July 4 holiday, there will be no Aberdeen Farmer's Market this coming Thursday.

The market will resume next Thursday, July 11, and continue every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29 at Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St.

More than 20 different vendors will be in attendance throughout the season. The Aberdeen Farmers Market is always pet friendly.

Welcome new chamber director

Vickie Horne began working as the new executive director to the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce earlier this week.

Horne, a native of Aberdeen, said she is “very excited to work with the Chamber as we determine our future while still focused on a comprehensive and vibrant membership program,” in the city’s newsletter.

The City of Aberdeen also gave a special thanks and farewell to former mayor and executive director Michael Bennett who has served as the previous director for the last three years.

Middelton Road extension

After nearly five decades of conversations and plans, the Middelton Road extension between Beards Hill Road and Route 22 is scheduled to begin construction around July 1.

Construction is expected to begin behind the Home Depot next month, barring weather delays.

Yard waste and lawn mowing

The City of Aberdeen has been experiencing storm water drainage issues and yard waste collection difficulties with the placement of residential yard waste including material set out to be chipped by the city’s Maintenance Shop.

Some residents are placing paper bagged yard waste and chipper material in the street. As a result, the yard waste blocks storm water from entering the drainage system and could cause local flooding. Additionally, the water in the roadway is absorbed in the paper bags causing it to break down and make the load messier and heavier for crews to handle, according to the city.

The city requests residents place yard waste and chipper material on the grass between the curb and sidewalk, or at the edge of their property. To learn more about storm water visit https://www.aberdeenmd.gov/stormwater-storyboard.

The city is also reminding residents to keep their lawns maintained. City Code states it is unlawful for any vegetation (other than trees) to grow taller than 12 inches. To discuss a possible violation, call Code Enforcement Officer Granruth at 410-272-2121, prompt 5.

APD lobby renovations

Beginning July 1, the Aberdeen Police Department lobby, communication and records section will be closed for four to six weeks for renovations. During this time, APD will not be accepting walk-in complainants or safe exchanges. Normal emergency operations will continue uninterrupted and residents are urged to continue to call 911 for emergencies.

For non-emergencies and administrative services (property, impounds, reports, etc.), call 410-272-2121.

Don’t be a victim

The Aberdeen Police Department offers free crime prevention surveys for city residents or business owners.The program is to survey existing conditions and make constructive recommendations aimed at reducing the potential for future crime or becoming a victim. If you are interested, an Aberdeen Police Department crime prevention specialists will meet and work with you to tailor a program for you, your family or your business.To meet with a crime prevention specialist, visit www.aberdeenpolice.org/refusetobeavictim.