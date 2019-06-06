Aberdeen: Free Starbucks at farmers market next two Thursdays

The upcoming Aberdeen Starbucks will be offering free coffee to Aberdeen Farmers Market patrons the next two Thursdays, June 6 and June 13. Come down to sip on a free cup of joe and browse local vendors and produce.

Aberdeen's 2019 Farmer's Market takes place every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29 at Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St.

More than 20 different vendors will be in attendance throughout the season. The Aberdeen Farmers Market is always pet friendly.

Library renovations

A reminder that the Aberdeen Library will have limited services through June 14, when only the children’s department will be open, and will be closed next Saturday, June 15, as it undergoes renovations.

Customers will be able to pick up items on hold while work is being completed at the library, located at 21 Franklin St.

Computer access will not be available during this time. The library is encouraging customers to visit any of the other nine branches for library services during this period.

Festival Park bollards

Local artist Crystal Micriotti added a colorful wildlife twist to the bollards at the Festival Park playground. Bring the kids down for an afternoon in the park to visit the new art installation.

Water main flushing

The City of Aberdeen began flushing in Region 5 on June 5. Residents may experience reduced water pressure, discolored water and sediment. The water supply will remain safe to drink. Call 410-272-1600 for more information.

Senior bingo at Chick-fil-A

The Chick-fil-A at 1001 Bears Hill Road will host a senior bingo from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10.

Free movie night

Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Bel Air Ave. in Aberdeen, will host a free movie night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 14. The church will be showing “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Drinks and snacks to enjoy during the movie will be provided. Don’t forget to bring pillows and blankets for kids. Chairs are set up for adults.

All children under 13 must to accompanied by an adult.

‘Fight Against Obesity’ 5K

InnerCounty Outreach's "5K to Fight Obesity" will take place for the second year in Aberdeen's Festival Park on Saturday, June 8 at 8 a.m. Runners and walkers are welcome to participate.

This 5K will be professionally chip-timed by Blue Cheetah Sports Timing, the same company that brings the Bunny Run, Cats & Bats 5k, and the Reindeer Run to Aberdeen.

Visit https://register.bluecheetahtiming.com/event/ico-5k-fighting-childhood-obesity to register for the 5K. The cost is $25 in advance. On-site registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and is $30 per person.

Proceeds from the race will support the efforts of ICO’s Obesity Prevention and Intervention Program; assist in funding the free exercise and cooking classes offered to youth and adults in our community, community garden upkeep, and for financial support of ICO’s Food Pantry.

Incorporated in 1986, ICO is one of the oldest Harford County nonprofit organizations. ICO seeks to nurture and develop families and youth. ICO assists them in moving from “instability to stability” and “risk to resiliency,” according to its website.

New Day Wellness reopening

The City of Aberdeen recently joined New Day Wellness and Recovery for its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new location, 126 N. Philadelphia Blvd.

Maryland Foodie Festival

The Maryland Foodie Festival is coming to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen. It will take place from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

This festival will include food pairings and samplings from restaurants throughout Maryland, three sanctioned food competitions, local craft beer and wine sampling, live music, artisans and vendors, a kids zone with inflatables and face painting, and more.

Visit www.facebook.com/marylandfoodiefest/ for more information or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maryland-foodie-fest-tickets-56939174604 to purchase tickets, which range from $25 to $79.

Sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Maryland, a portion of the festival proceeds will benefit the Restaurant Association of Maryland Education Foundation. RAMEF’s mission is to enhance the foodservice and hospitality industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement.

Don’t be a victim

The Aberdeen Police Department offers free crime prevention surveys for city residents or business owners.

The program is to survey existing conditions and make constructive recommendations aimed at reducing the potential for future crime or becoming a victim.

If you are interested, an Aberdeen Police Department crime prevention specialists will meet and work with you to tailor a program for you, your family or your business.

To meet with a crime prevention specialist, visit www.aberdeenpolice.org/refusetobeavictim.

A chance to win $150

How would you like to win $150? Just sign up to pay water and sewer bills online under “online payments.” Consistently pay your bills online and you could be drawn as the winner at the end of June 2020.