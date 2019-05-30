Harford sheriff seeking information on suspects in Belcamp 7-Eleven robbery

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Belcamp that occurred early Monday morning.

At about 3 a.m., a woman entered the store in the 1300 block of James Way, purchased gas and cigarettes, then left to pump gas. After doing so, she entered her vehicle, then drove to a side parking lot of the store where a man wearing a mask then exited the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Courtesy of Harford County Sheriff's Office The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Belcamp that occurred early Monday morning, May 27, and released images of two suspects. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Belcamp that occurred early Monday morning, May 27, and released images of two suspects. (Courtesy of Harford County Sheriff's Office)

The man entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money and cigarettes. He then left the store, got into the woman’s vehicle and they fled the area, police said.

The woman was described as having a medium build with blonde and brown hair, wearing a Ravens t-shirt. The man had a thin build and was wearing all black clothing and the mask.

Courtesy of Harford County Sheriff's Office The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Belcamp that occurred early Monday morning, May 27, and released images of two suspects. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Belcamp that occurred early Monday morning, May 27, and released images of two suspects. (Courtesy of Harford County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information regarding their identities or the crime is asked to contact Detective D. Kramer of the sheriff’s office at 410-409-3546, or through the anonymous Harford County Crime Solvers tipline at 888-540-8477.

Tips may also be submitted online at www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted or www.p3tips.com.