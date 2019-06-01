Restaurants participating in Harford County's 2018 Restaurant Week
Check out the restaurants participating in this year's Restaurant Week, which kicks off Friday, Jan. 19 and runs through the 28th. Participating restaurants will offer special fixed price lunch and/or dinner menus during Restaurant Week, with prices starting at $10.17, in $5 increments. Each menu will include distinct choices to appeal to a range of diners.
