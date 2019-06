David Anderson / The Aegis / BSMG

Alison Little, Miss Fire Prevention for the Maryland State Firemen's Association, teaches Rosalie Bosley, 6, about getting low if her room is filled with smoke. Rosalie's mother, Erica, of Aberdeen Proving Ground, is at right. The room in the fire prevention trailer, operated by APG Fire & Emergency Services, is filled with water vapor. The trailer was on site Sunday as the Level Volunteer Fire Company hosted an open house for National Fire Prevention Week.