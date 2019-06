Matt Button/The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group

Bel Air Elementary School PTA President Shane Burke, seated, takes one for the team in the eggs-ray vision station of the superhero obstacle course, as teachers Shannon O'Connor, left, and Michelle Miller, right, smash eggs on his head during the school's walk-a-thon fundraiser event Thursday afternoon. This year's theme was superheros and villians and students raised $10,500 which will be used for books, computers, field trips and other items for the kids.