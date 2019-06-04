2017 Bald Eagle Photo Contest Winners from Conowingo Dam

On Saturday, February 17, Exelon Generation hosted its annual eagle photo awards ceremony at the Conowingo Visitor Center in Darlington, MD. Each year, the Conowingo Dam invites local photographers to submit their photos of American Bald Eagles taken in and around the Conowingo Dam. A volunteer panel of judges selected photos for the following categories: First ($350 award), Second ($250 award) and Third place ($150 award), Honorable Mention ($50 award) and Photographers Choice ($50 award).