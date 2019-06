Officer of the day Robert Hanson, left, escorts Betty Bain with American Legion Unit 128, to place the wreath representing Gold Star Mothers during Monday's Veterans Day ceremony in Aberdeen's Veterans Memorial Park.

U.S. Army veteran Joseph Rachuba stands and salutes during the playing of the National Anthem during Monday's Veterans Day ceremony in Aberdeen's Veterans Memorial Park.

In front of an American flag at half-staff in Veterans Park, Aberdeen officials and local veterans gathered Monday to honor those who served in the military.

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF