The stables at Harford Hill Farm are pictured in February 1935. Almost 70 years later, the building remains, but the paddock area became the site of a tennis court.

The owners of the iconic Harford Hill Farm estate in the Fallston/Monkton steeplechase country have put part of the farm, including its main house, up for sale, and have filed plans with Harford County to subdivide another small portion of the 247-acres. A look at the farm and its Georgian style mansion, then and now.

AEGIS photos