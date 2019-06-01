Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
2017 Bud Bitzer Scholarship banquet

11 Harford County High School football players were honored Thursday evening during the 15th annual Bud Bitzer Scholarship awards banquet at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. The event is sponsored by Harford County Ravens Nest No. 1.

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF
