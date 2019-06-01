2017 Bud Bitzer Scholarship banquet

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
Special guests, former NFL Center Kevin Glover, backrow second from left, and Baltimore Raven Maxx Williams, backrow second from right, join the 11 Harford County football players who were the recepeints of the Bud Bitzer Scholarships during Thursday night's banquet at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. Players are, backrow from left, Fallston's Brady McMaines, Edgewood's Uchenna Aduaka, John Carroll's Avery Jones, front row from left, Havre de Grace's William Ashman, Aberdeen's Anthony Kenion, Jr. , Bel Air's Thomas Gomez, Patterson Mill's Todd Campo, Harford Tech's David Cromwell, North Harford's James Kidd and Joppatowne's Jordan Meads.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
Matt "Fan Man" Andrews gets the audience ready for the evening's program with a few words during Thursday night's Bud Bitzer Scholarship banquet atthe Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
11 Harford County High School football players were honored Thursday evening during the 15th annual Bud Bitzer Scholarship awards banquet at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. The event is sponsored by Harford County Ravens Nest No. 1.
MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF