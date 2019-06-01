2017 Bud Bitzer Scholarship banquet

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun

Special guests, former NFL Center Kevin Glover, backrow second from left, and Baltimore Raven Maxx Williams, backrow second from right, join the 11 Harford County football players who were the recepeints of the Bud Bitzer Scholarships during Thursday night's banquet at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. Players are, backrow from left, Fallston's Brady McMaines, Edgewood's Uchenna Aduaka, John Carroll's Avery Jones, front row from left, Havre de Grace's William Ashman, Aberdeen's Anthony Kenion, Jr. , Bel Air's Thomas Gomez, Patterson Mill's Todd Campo, Harford Tech's David Cromwell, North Harford's James Kidd and Joppatowne's Jordan Meads.