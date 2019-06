George Leedom talks to a visitor at his Revolution Street home during Havre de Grace's Candlelight Tour.

E. Paul Leedom poses with a 100-year-old clock that belonged to his wife's family, at the Leedom home on Revolution Street.

Historic and contemporary homes, businesses, museums and churches were open Sunday, Dec. 15, for the 41st Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace. The event had been postponed a week because of the previous Sunday's snowstorm.

Bryna Zumer of The Record