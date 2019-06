Rescue and emergency medical personnel work at the scene of a multiple vehicle crash with serious injury on Route 152 in Joppa on Monday afternoon.

Rescue crews work to free the person trapped in one of the three vehicles involved in the crash at Old Mountain Road and Route 152 in Joppa Monday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle accident on Route 152 (Mountain Road) near Old Mountain Road North in Joppa Monday afternoon. One driver had to be extricated and was flown to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Another was taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview.

PHOTOS BY MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF