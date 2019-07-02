Letter: APG's new commander excited to be part of community

In June, I experienced the greatest honor and privilege of my career as I assumed the role of Aberdeen Proving Ground senior commander and U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command commanding general.

My family and I are thrilled to join this community of committed professionals who do so much to support Army readiness and modernization. Having served for 31 years, I have long known APG’s extraordinary reputation as the Army’s leading center for network communications, technology research and development, test and evaluation, public health, and chemical and biological defense. Those contributions will be critical to protecting our soldiers and ensuring our national security as we face renewed instability and growing threats abroad.

I also recognize how much APG means to the northeast Maryland community outside our gates. APG’s workforce is 94% civilians and contractors, most of whom live in the cities and towns that surround our installation. Multiple generations of Marylanders have chosen to raise their families in this region thanks to its high quality of life and the many professional opportunities that APG offers.

Likewise, APG depends on support from and engagement with our local stakeholders to achieve our critical mission — we truly could not do it without you. Along with APG Garrison Commander Colonel Tim Druell, I look forward to working with you to maintain the bridges of goodwill, understanding, and mutual respect that previous commanders have established. Together, we’ll continue to safeguard the future of the Army, northeast Maryland, and our great nation.

Thank you for supporting our soldiers and APG!

MAJ. GEN. MITCH KILGO

The writer is the Senior Commander, Aberdeen Proving Ground and Commanding General, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.