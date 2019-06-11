Letter: Aberdeen should heed warning and not spend more on Ripken lawsuit

I am writing this additional editorial to make sure that the residents of Aberdeen are aware of the pending lawsuit against the Ripkens.

The City of Aberdeen initiated $150,000 to retain lawyers for this lawsuit. There really is no ceiling on the amount the City could spend in lawyer fees moving forward. Another problem that could occur is the possibility that if the Ripken’s win this lawsuit, they could countersue the City of Aberdeen to have their lawyer’s fees reimbursed which could cost the taxpayers of Aberdeen additional funds.

Remember residents: The only people who make out on lawsuits are the lawyers. The residents get the bill eventually in higher taxes.

Now I had proposed to Mayor McGrady that all additional funding be put forth as a referendum to let the taxpayers have a say on how much money should be spent. Obviously with the additional $75,000 the city has approved to cover additional legal fees, that has not happened.

I also suggested that the City and the Ripkens hire a mediator so that this would not be as costly to the taxpayers of Aberdeen. If we do not move forward with a mediator this could become more costly to the taxpayers of Aberdeen. It is called higher property taxes.

If the City of Aberdeen loses their lawsuit the Ripkens could come back and counter sue the city for the cost of their lawyer’s fees. So be prepared to possibly bite the bullet. As far as I am concerned and I am concerned as a senior citizen in this fine city, we could look like the laughing stock of Harford County and the fine State of Maryland.

Again I already went through all this in New Jersey before I moved to Maryland in 2015 where the Township of Readington is still fighting the Sohlberg Family in New Jersey about their airport use and right now they have spent well over $2 million in lawyer’s fees and if they lose — and I know they will because two judges have already gone against the township — they will have to pay the lawyer’s fees of the Sohlbergs as well.

It will get worse before it gets better. My only hope is the City of Aberdeen finally heeds this warning.

RALPH MICCIO

Aberdeen