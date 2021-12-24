Combatting homelessness in Harford County | READER COMMENTARY

Improve crisis response/homeless intake process: It is time to invest in our continuity of care program. Currently this crisis/homeless intake system is underfunded. While a housing crisis could take place at any time of day, the supportive agency that provides the continuity of care in Harford County works daytime, weekday, and seasonal hours. They need additional funds to provide crisis response 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Currently the system refers people to a 211 system that is not easy to use and does not ultimately connect to emergency housing resources. Countless people report barriers to obtaining these services and calling without a timely call back when they seek help because our response is not designed to offer 24/7 coverage.