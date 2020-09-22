Letter: Political appointment show ‘good ol’ boys’ system still reigns in Harford | READER COMMENTARY

I whole-heartedly agree with Councilman Andre Johnson that Ben Lloyd’s appointment as director of the Glassman administration was “a political, professional and ethical issue.” It also seems to indicate that the “good ol’ boys system” still reigns supreme in Harford County. Perhaps the charter needs to be changed to get rid of the five-vote super majority. If a simple majority is the norm for everything else but a super majority is necessary to reject a county executive’s appointment it certainly does seem to prove Mr. Johnson’s belief that the county executive does not consider the council to be a coequal branch of government.