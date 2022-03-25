Del. Steve Johnson: A good legislative session for my district | COMMENTARY

As a member of the General Assembly’s Health and Government Operations Committee, I am always looking for good bills to support that help with our mental health and substance abuse issues. Bills that expand access to care, like telehealth, and increase the number of providers and make sure our providers get paid.

Between last session and this session, I have been very busy helping people with their unemployment, Motor Vehicle Administration, and E-ZPass issues. I have also brought back bond bill funding to get good projects off the ground.

One of those projects is the Leading Edge Training Center in Edgewood. Working with partners like Harford Community College and the Boys and Girls Club, we have set up a state-of-the-art training facility for students who may want to go into a trade rather than traditional college classes. This is not only for students but anyone who wants to get a better job. This training program has now become a national model for the Boys and Girls Club.

Other projects included refurbishing the Havre de Grace American Legion docks, and repairs to the Aberdeen swimming pool operated by the Aberdeen Boys and Girls Club. These and several other projects are good for my district Harford County.

I am proud to have introduced bills this legislative session to help families and businesses alike. The people of Harford County have struggled through a pandemic and global unrest. It is our responsibility as legislators to help ease the burden and stimulate business development. It is for these reasons, I have introduced several bills that will do exactly that.

For families, I sponsored HB492, the Oral Hygiene Tax Exemption that eliminates the sale of oral hygiene products from the sales and use tax; products families use every day such as tooth brushes and tooth paste are now tax free. I also sponsored HB1486, creating a tax-free period for motor fuel. This bill provides for a 30-day period in which motor fuel taxes do not apply and requires the state comptroller to pay a refund advance of motor fuel tax to qualifying retailers under certain circumstances.

Finally, HB165, introduces middle schoolers to terms and tactics of human trafficking. This is very important since the average age of a trafficked child is between 11 and 14.

All bills will have an immediate and lasting positive effect on the people of Maryland.

For businesses, I sponsored HB465, establishes a resort complex license that authorizes the holder to sell beer, wine, and liquor at certain outlets in the resort complex in Harford County. HB 493 repeals the requirement that beer, wine, and liquor served under a Harford County stadium license only in plastic, Styrofoam, or paper containers. Now glass can be used for special events. Also making its way through the House was HB1179, which changes the commission businesses receive on lottery sales from 5.5% to 6%.

Finally HB0049 authorizes registered nurse practitioners to prescribe and dispense auto-injectable epinephrine to certain certificate holders who operate youth camps.

These bills will bring improvements to the small business owners throughout the entire district.

While it can be difficult to balance what is best for everyone, I believe these bills provide relief and support to my constituents and I look forward to serving District 34A in the future.

Johnson is a Democrat delegate representing district 34A.