Sen. Jason Gallion: Why I couldn’t support the Legislative Redistricting Plan | COMMENTARY

Last year was a wonderful opportunity for citizens to get involved in the Maryland redistricting process. Two commissions put forward redistricting plans. The first commission was the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission that was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan and was composed of three Democrats, three Republicans, and three independents. They hosted numerous open meetings across the state and encouraged citizens not only to voice their opinions but to provide their own maps and ideas for the commission to consider. The second commission was the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, which was put together by the state legislative leadership. That commission comprised four Democrats, two Republicans, and the executive director of the Department of Legislative Services.