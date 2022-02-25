Sen. Jason Gallion: Why I couldn’t support the Legislative Redistricting Plan | COMMENTARY

When I campaigned for state Senate in 2018 one of my priorities was to fight for fair election maps for Maryland. Much of the partisan division in the state and country can be traced back to partisan gerrymandering. Gerrymandering districts leads to one-sided elections and in most scenarios, the candidates who win the primary face little or no competition in the general election. With advances in technology, districts have become scientifically designed to ensure one party holds a competitive advantage, which is something our forefathers could never have foreseen.
Last year was a wonderful opportunity for citizens to get involved in the Maryland redistricting process. Two commissions put forward redistricting plans. The first commission was the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission that was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan and was composed of three Democrats, three Republicans, and three independents. They hosted numerous open meetings across the state and encouraged citizens not only to voice their opinions but to provide their own maps and ideas for the commission to consider. The second commission was the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, which was put together by the state legislative leadership. That commission comprised four Democrats, two Republicans, and the executive director of the Department of Legislative Services.
Two of the most important pieces of legislation to come before the Senate and the House of Delegates this year was the Legislative Districting Plan of 2022 (SJ2), and the Maryland Citizens Legislative Redistricting Plan of 2022 (SJ3). Although both received hearings, SJ3, which was put forward by Gov. Hogan’s nonpartisan commission, was not even considered and SJ2 quickly passed out of the Senate and the House.
The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a nonpartisan group dedicated to understanding and eliminating partisan gerrymandering at a state-by-state level, graded both maps. The nonpartisan state maps put forward by the citizens redistricting commission received an overall grade of “A” while the final map put forward by the partisan Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission was not officially graded. Its congressional map received an overall grade of “F” and a grade of “F” on partisan fairness.
When SJ2 reached the Senate floor for a debate, I planned to offer an amendment that would bring more fairness to Maryland legislative districts by altering House of Delegate districts to either single-member districts or three-member districts rather than a mix of both. Due to the complicated nature of redrawing maps, I asked to special order the bill, but the majority party was uninterested in waiting a day or two to view what a fairer map would look like for the citizens of Maryland.
I voted against the Legislative Districting Plan of 2022 because it was a clear example of cracking and packing. Cracking and packing are two examples of gerrymandering that seek to split the opposing party’s voters into many different districts and pack as many voters of an opposing party as possible into one district.
Ultimately the map passed both chambers and currently sits in the Maryland Court of Appeals where it is being challenged on constitutional and legaI grounds. I look forward to the court’s decision and hope for the day when fair, nonpartisan maps will become the norm in our state and country. If our forefathers were here today, I believe they would agree that politicians should not be choosing their own voters.
I would also like to take a moment to encourage current high school seniors or college students living in District 35 who are planning to attend a Maryland institution of higher learning to consider applying for a Maryland Senatorial Scholarship. For those interested in applying, please contact my office at jason.gallion@senate.state.md.us or 410-841-3603 and my staff will be happy to provide you with an application and more information.
I am looking forward to the final months of the session and sincerely thank the citizens of Harford and Cecil counties for the opportunity to serve them in the legislature.
Jason Gallion is a Republican senator representing District 35.