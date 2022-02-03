Sen. Bob Cassilly: These are my priorities in my final legislative session | COMMENTARY

I am grateful for the support that I have received over the past seven years from the citizens of Harford County and the many successes that we have achieved for our wonderful county. Working with the governor, comptroller, and my legislative colleagues in Harford County and from across the state, we were able to hold the line on taxes and reduce fees while securing millions of dollars in funding for the preservation of hundreds of acres of prime open space, and record funding for our schools, improvements to traffic safety and congestion, parks, recreation, veterans’ benefits, historic preservation, the arts, Chesapeake Bay restoration, and so much more. We were also successful in defeating some, though not all, of the progressive initiatives to defund law enforcement and erode our Second Amendment rights.