Sen. Bob Cassilly: These are my priorities in my final legislative session | COMMENTARY

After serving the citizens of Harford County for the past seven years in the Maryland Senate, this is my final legislative session. I have filed for election to the office of the Harford county executive and will be on the ballot for the primary election on June 28.
I am grateful for the support that I have received over the past seven years from the citizens of Harford County and the many successes that we have achieved for our wonderful county. Working with the governor, comptroller, and my legislative colleagues in Harford County and from across the state, we were able to hold the line on taxes and reduce fees while securing millions of dollars in funding for the preservation of hundreds of acres of prime open space, and record funding for our schools, improvements to traffic safety and congestion, parks, recreation, veterans’ benefits, historic preservation, the arts, Chesapeake Bay restoration, and so much more. We were also successful in defeating some, though not all, of the progressive initiatives to defund law enforcement and erode our Second Amendment rights.
In this, my final year in the Senate, I look forward to addressing opportunities to help working Marylanders and secure benefits for seniors, veterans, and small businesses. We must keep our economy moving forward, educate our children, ensure public safety, protect the beauty of our state, and provide for the less fortunate. That will best happen when we clearly demonstrate that Maryland values and rewards seniors who selflessly dedicated their lives to doing the hard work and assumed the risks necessary to raise and protect the next generation.
Here are highlights of some of the important legislative initiatives that I will be working hard to support in the 2022 session:
The governor’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal includes record tax relief for seniors. Maryland has been notoriously, and justifiably, labeled one of the worst states in which to retire and we continue losing our seniors to neighboring states — especially Delaware. This is not only a loss to our economy but our culture and close-knit communities. Seniors are part of the fabric of our communities — they share their experience and knowledge through membership in civic organizations, volunteering, serving as mentors, etc., and we need to do what we can to keep them in their hometowns and close to their families and friends.
To reverse this terrible trend, Gov. Larry Hogan has introduced the Retirement Tax Reduction Act, which I have co-sponsored. This bill would eliminate 100% of state retirement taxes in Maryland for those receiving Social Security or those 65 and older who are not working full time. It would provide $4 billion in cumulative relief to deserving retirees. The act would phase in the elimination of taxes on all income and would remove 70,000 lower-income seniors from the tax rolls immediately. Over the past seven years, we have been successful in enacting targeted retirement tax relief for law enforcement, first responders, and military veterans, but to date the legislature has failed to act on such broad-based relief for our retirees
Senate Bill 337 would repeal the automatic gas tax increase that has been in effect since 2013. This tax is tied to the Consumer Price Index, which means the gas tax increases automatically as inflation rises, creating a double penalty for hard working Marylanders commuting to and from work to provide for their families and pay taxes.
I have also co-sponsored the Working Marylanders Tax Relief Act of 2022, to make permanent the enhanced Earned Income Tax Credit in the Relief Act of 2021, and make permanent the enhanced State Refundable Earned Income Credit, helping nearly 300,000 working families. Senate Bill 391, the More Jobs for Marylanders Act, would extend the successful More Jobs for Marylanders program through 2027.
Finally, I support Senate Bill 130 to increase from $15,000 to $20,000 the tax deduction for retirement income attributable to military service or employment as a correctional officer, law enforcement officer, or in the fire or emergency medical services.
I very much appreciate hearing from my constituents throughout the legislative session. I value your suggestions. I can be reached by email at bob.cassilly@senate.state.md.us or by phone at 410-841-3158.
Cassilly is a state senator for District 34. He is also a Republican candidate for Harford County executive.