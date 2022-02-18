Richard K. Impallaria: Harford County needs an elected school board and superintendent | COMMENTARY

This being my 20th year in office I have seen many negative changes. The most disturbing is the belief that government is our god. And that government can provide you with all you need. I, for one, do not believe that government can ever take the place of God.
I have introduced two key pieces of legislation for Harford County to protect our children, the taxpayers and educators.
The first bill is to create an elected school board. Harford County is one of the few counties in Maryland where members of the school board are still appointed by the governor. My bill would create a board with six elected members (each by councilmanic district) with staggered terms. A seventh member, appointed by the county executive, would have the ability to break ties.
The bill would also give the school board its own attorney, separate from the superintendent or the school system, to provide advice when an issue arises that may be in conflict with the superintendent or the school system. The bill would also give the board a budget analyst to provide support and a better understanding of the school budget.
The school budget is 50% of the overall operating budget of Harford County. This legislation would give the school board the tools it needs to better represent the students, parents and taxpayers of Harford County. It would also make board members fully answerable to the voters of Harford County.
The second piece of legislation would allow Harford County to elect its school superintendent. The citizens of Harford County have the right to know who their next superintendent is going to be what that person would be paid, what platforms the candidates are running on, and how the candidates intend to better the lives of our students.
Our children are a gift from God; they are our most valuable asset. They are our future and should not be subject to the indoctrination that is occurring in public school systems across the country. I do believe that the citizens of Harford County are wise enough to choose the person to whom they want to entrust their children.
This bill would also put in place a system for a citizens recall if the superintendent is not doing the job that he or she was elected to do. It also broadens the qualifications for those who wish to run for the position beyond being approved educators.
It is time the Harford County delegation stops playing politics with our children. Passing this key piece of legislation will put the school system back into the hands of the citizens of Harford County.
The citizens of Harford County deserve the right to vote for the education system they want for their children, rather than the one that is forced upon them by the state superintendent and the lawmakers who support the one-size-fits-all education system.
Latest The Aegis Opinion
Richard K. Impallaria is a Republican delegate representing District 7. He can be reached at rickimp7@gmail.com.